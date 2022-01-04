(Bloomberg) -- The medical team treating Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has ruled out the need for surgery for now as the president’s condition improved after a day of clinical treatment.

The Vila Nova Star Hospital, where the president was admitted in the early hours of Monday after feeling abdominal pain, said in a statement Tuesday morning that Bolsonaro’s intestinal obstruction “disappeared” and there is no need for surgery.

“The patient’s condition continues to evolve well and a liquid diet will be started today,” the hospital said, adding that there’s no date for discharge yet. Last night, the hospital had said Bolsonaro’s condition had improved, adding that he had no fever or abdominal pain and even took a short walk.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had reported earlier that Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Macedo, who arrived at the hospital from an international trip early Tuesday morning, had told his team he would continue with clinical treatment.

Bolsonaro, 66, tweeted Monday that he started feeling ill after lunch Sunday. He was flown to Sao Paulo overnight with “abdominal discomfort,” his press office said in a note. The president, who’s up for re-election this year, has undergone at least four surgeries related to his 2018 stabbing on the campaign trail.

(Recasts with statement from the hospital starting in headline)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.