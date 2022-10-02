(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro is narrowly leading his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s election Sunday, according to early counting, a stronger-than-expected showing that suggests the two are likely to head to a run-off on Oct. 30.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has 46% to Lula’s 45% with 52% of ballots tallied, the electoral court said as of 7:39 p.m. in Brasilia. Even if Lula has been narrowing the gap as votes from the northern states that are his bastions come in, it may not be enough to deliver him the 50% he needs for the first-round victory some opinion polls had pointed to.

Nearly 160 million Brazilians were registered to pick the next president of Latin America’s largest economy. Voters are also choosing state governors, lower house representatives and senators.

Electoral officials said the vote on Sunday had been largely peaceful. Bolsonaro, 67, has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of electronic voting without providing evidence to back his assertions. Lula, 76, is seeking a third term in power after his stint in office from 2003-2010, which was followed by a jail term on corruption charges he disputed.

