(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are tied in Brazil’s runoff election with two-third of the votes counted.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, and Lula both have about 50% of the votes, the electoral court said as of 6:43 p.m. in Brasilia on Sunday. In the first round, Bolsonaro was ahead until about 70% of the ballots were tallied. Lula ended up winning that round, with 48% of the vote to 43% for the incumbent.

Bolsonaro so far has almost doubled the lead he obtained during the first round in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state. He was also holding a razor-thin advantage in Minas Gerais, the second most populous state, which was taken by Lula in the first round.

More than 156 million Brazilians were registered to pick the next president of Latin America’s largest economy. Voters are also choosing governors for 12 states including Sao Paulo, the most populous.

