(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly courting Christian evangelicals in the run-up to the October election in a strategy to block inroads made by his leftist challenger into the crucial constituency.

Bolsonaro on Wednesday took part in a prayer organized by evangelical lawmakers at the lower house in Brasilia, the latest in a series of religious events he has recently attended. The conservative president won in 2018 thanks in large part to the massive support of the community of faithful that already makes up about one third of Brazil’s 210 million population.

The religious gathering, which takes place weekly at the lower house, was moved from its usual smaller location to an overcrowded 300-seat auditorium. During the two-hour long event, which featured a duo of gospel singers, Bolsonaro received a blessing to the sound of cries of “hallelujah” and took communion.

The right-wing leader, who often cites bible verses in speeches and says “only God” can remove him from the presidency, has been rallying the faithful with a radical rhetoric to describe his political fight with presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“We have a fight of good versus evil ahead of us,” he said at the prayer. “We know what has happened to countries that have taken a certain direction; we need to find ways so the same doesn’t happen to us.”

The strategy is working to a certain extent. Bolsonaro has been able to increase his lead over Lula among evangelical voters to 43%-33% in a Datafolha poll published last week. Two months prior, as inflation hit the incumbent’s popularity even harder, that lead was just 3 percentage points. That’s still less than the 69% of voting intention he had among them on the eve of the 2018 runoff, also according Datafolha.

“It’s a segment in which Bolsonaro knows he has growth potential because he has been there before,” said Ana Carolina Evangelista, a researcher at the Institute for the Study of Religion in Rio de Janeiro.

Evangelicals in Brazil are mostly Black and women who live on the outskirts of urban areas and have low income, a group in which the conservative agenda of religious morals has more grip, Evangelista said. The biggest loss Bolsonaro had among evangelicals in the past four years has been among women, she added.

With his macho rhetoric, the former army captain has long struggled to gain traction among women, who Datafolha says represent 52% of voters. But with Lula leading all major polls, Bolsonaro’s campaign officials and marketing professionals are attempting to soften his image.

Part of that job falls on Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle -- who, unlike the president, is evangelical. The first lady often leads prayer sessions, as she did during his official campaign launch in Rio de Janeiro last month. The push is bearing some fruit, with Datafolha showing his support among women rising in the latest poll.

Bolsonaro is pushing hard to attract conservatives, constantly highlighting his opposition to topics dear to the group such as abortion, decriminalization of drugs and the teaching of sexual education in schools.

“It’s natural that you get some friction due to economic issues, personal frustrations. But nothing that is not recoverable” until the election, lawmaker Sostenes Cavalcante, president of the evangelical caucus, said about the group’s support for the president.

