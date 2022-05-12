(Bloomberg) -- Jair Bolsonaro is considering skipping a high-level regional summit hosted by his US counterpart Joe Biden next month to focus on his re-election campaign efforts, according to a minister of the Brazilian president.

While a final decision hasn’t been made yet, Bolsonaro is at this point leaning toward staying in Brazil and dedicating his time to campaigning ahead of the October presidential election instead of attending Biden’s Summit of Americas, the minister said, asking not to be named as the plans aren’t public.

Brazilian diplomats are still trying to convince Bolsonaro of the importance of the trip while working to lay the ground for his possible visit to Los Angeles, where the summit is scheduled to take place between June 6-10, according to other government officials in Brasilia and Washington who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said that while the country will be represented in the summit, Bolsonaro’s participation hasn’t been decided yet. It referred any further questions to the president’s office, which said the leader’s agenda hasn’t been confirmed.

The possibility of Bolsonaro skipping the summit, reported by local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Wednesday, would be a blow to the Biden administration after Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier this week threatened to not attend the meeting unless all Latin American leaders are welcome. The US is expected to exclude the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, saying they don’t respect democracy.

Brazil and Mexico are Latin America’s two largest economies and the absence of their leaders would downgrade the scope of the event.

Campaign Focus

Rather than joining Lopez Obrador’s position, Bolsonaro is concerned about the impact of leaving the country at a time former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads on the polls. He is only considering traveling abroad for special and quick trips, the minister said, adding that Los Angeles is too far from Brazil and the summit’s program of activities too long.

Bolsonaro, who was a close ally of then-President Donald Trump and visited him both at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, has yet to speak with Biden since the US leader’s inauguration. He was one of the last presidents to congratulate him on his victory over Trump in 2020.

The inclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, three autocratic governments which the US doesn’t recognize as democracies, has been a growing dividing point with Latin American leaders.

On top of Lopez Obrador’s expressing his concerns of excluding countries, several members of the 15-nation Caribbean Community, or Caricom, have said the bloc might boycott the summit if Cuba is not invited and if the US insists on recognizing Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela. The Caricom is meeting in late May in Guyana to set a collective stance on the issue.

The Biden administration is working on a proposal to bolster Latin American economies to help confront the challenge of fast-increasing migration to the US as part of the summit, a problem that’s expected to be the focus of the event.

