(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has named a former general to lead state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a conflict with current management about rising fuel prices.

Bolsonaro, himself a former Army man, announced the appointment of Joaquim Silva e Luna late on Friday on his Facebook page to replace Roberto Castello Branco. Branco, who had been on the job since the Brazilian President took office in January 2019, won praise from investors for reducing debt and steering Petrobras through the pandemic, and had been an advocate of independence from government intervention.

Truckers, who brought the economy to a halt during a strike in 2018 and are part of Bolsonaro’s political base, have been complaining about rising diesel prices and threatening to strike, prompting the president to complain publicly about what he called excessive price increases.

“The President has chosen economic populism,” said Sergio Goldenstein, a former central bank director who’s currently a consultant at OHMResearch. “Positions against fiscal equilibrium, favoring of certain groups and, now, aggressively interfering at a publicly traded, state-run company. The recent signals are really bad.”

Petrobras said it was notified by the Energy Ministry of the government’s decision to replace Branco, it said in a statement Friday. It said the government has requested an extraordinary board meeting to name Luna, adding that Branco’s term isn’t up for renewal until March 20.

Luna, who will need the approval of Petrobras’s board to take over, is the first military officer to take the helm of the oil producer since the 1980s. He’s a former defense minister and has been in charge of the Itaipu hydroelectric dam for two years.

Branco made progress on long-standing plans to sell off refineries and open the domestic fuel market to more competition. Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras lost billions of dollars during bull markets for oil when previous administrations pressured it to suppress domestic prices, and the prospect of intervention is a major concern for investors.

Petrobras shares fell 6.6% to 27.33 reais in Sao Paulo on Friday, following Bolsonaro’s comments on excessive price increases, which came after-market hours the previous day. The company’s American depositary receipts fell another 9% in after-hours trading in New York after the announcement of the CEO change.

“We will never interfere in this great company nor in its pricing policy, but the population doesn’t want to be surprised by price increases,” Bolsonaro said at a public event earlier on Friday, adding that Petrobras can increase prices as long as there’s “predictability” and “transparency.”

Branco is a University of Chicago-trained economist and is a close ally of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, a champion of free markets who is looking to reduce the role of the state in Brazil’s economy. Branco‘s departure signals these views may becoming out of favor with Bolsonaro.

“Local markets were still in denial mode on Friday. On Monday we’ll see a really negative impact,” said Goldenstein.

