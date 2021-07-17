(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro posted a video on his social media account Saturday showing his political rival, the former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, praising Cuba’s Fidel Castro as the island nation’s communist regime faces the largest street protests in decades.

Hospitalized since July 14 to treat a partial intestinal obstruction, Bolsonaro is handling government dispatches remotely and actively using social media to update Brazilians on his recovery.

Bolsonaro shared a video tagged to businessman Luciano Hang, who emerged as his vocal supporter in the 2018 elections, displaying images of Lula calling Fidel Castro a “myth” alongside headlines criticizing the communist regime on the island.

In the post, Bolsonaro urged people to “not give up on what is right” as the current generation is already paying a high price. “Imagine the ones to come,” he wrote.

Later in the morning, the 66-year-old president posted a video of himself walking in the halls of Sao Paulo’s hospital Vila Nova Star, where he was transferred to on Wednesday.

According to the latest medical bulletin disclosed on Friday night, Bolsonaro’s health condition is progressing and CT scans show his partial intestinal obstruction is improving.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported on Saturday that his medical team is introducing a non-solid diet today and that he may be discharged on Monday if there are no unforeseen developments, according to an unnamed person who is closely following the treatment.

