(Bloomberg) -- Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro is evolving well after being diagnosed with a partial intestinal obstruction, but there’s no set timeline for the president to be discharged from the hospital.

His medical team at Vila Nova Star, where Bolsonaro was transferred to Wednesday evening after being hospitalized in Brasilia with abdominal pains, said in a statement on Thursday that the president “will continue to follow the planned treatment.”

The doctors ruled out an emergency surgery last night, saying the the 66-year-old president would “initially receive a conservative clinical treatment.”

He had been hospitalized in Brasilia in the morning with abdominal pain after more than 10 days of hiccups. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro after his 2018 stabbing, was called to evaluate his situation and decided to transfer him to Sao Paulo, according to a statement from the presidential office on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, who has undergone a series of surgeries since his stabbing on the campaign trail, said in April he was supposed to have another procedure to treat a hernia developing at the site of the operations. On Wednesday, he thanked supporters in a series of postings on his official twitter account, including a picture of himself in the hospital.

His wife Michelle and son Carlos, a state lawmaker, are with him at the hospital.

