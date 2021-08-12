(Bloomberg) -- Jair Bolsonaro intensified attacks on Brazil’s voting system, as the nation’s top court announced it would open a new criminal probe into the president’s efforts to cast doubt on security of electronic ballots.

Speaking on in his weekly social-media broadcast, Bolsonaro doubled-down on past claims that members of the Electoral Court erased data that suggested a hacking attack during the 2018 presidential vote.

“In other words, they deleted the potential evidence of a crime,” he said. “I don’t have proof, but this is the story that came to me.”

As his popularity has crashed amid his government’s chaotic pandemic response, Bolsonaro has taken aim at Brazil’s electronic ballot system, saying a paper trail is needed to prevent fraud. Opponents fear the one-time army captain is taking a page from former President Donald Trump, trying to create the basis to contest next year’s result if he loses. Already, Bolsonaro is facing a criminal probe, accused of trying to undermine or impede next year’s vote.

On Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes announced he would open another federal investigation to determine to if the president committed a crime for releasing confidential information. The probe came at request of the Electoral Court, which oversees elections, after the president published details of a 2018 police investigation into the voting system on social media, claiming it was proof the system was vulnerable to cheating.

The Electoral Court denies the allegations. In a statement, it said the incident under investigation was made public at the time and “did not represent any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.”

Earlier this week, congress rejected a bill introduced by Bolsonaro’s allies in congress to overhaul Brazil’s voting system, adding paper receipts for each vote cast. But the president’s continued attacks on the voting system has spooked investors, with Brazil’s real among the worst performing of major currency tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday.

“It seems Bolsonaro is really insisting on paper ballots, and that is weighing on the real,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

