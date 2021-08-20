(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed regret for signing a law that gave formal autonomy to Brazil’s central bank, according to the Associated Press.

Bolsonaro on Thursday complained about the central bank’s autonomy during a flight home from Mato Grosso state, the AP reported on Friday, citing a high-level official aboard.

Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

