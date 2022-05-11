(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced his Energy Minister just days after state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA ignored his plea to not raise fuel prices, which has become a major political issue ahead of his re-election bid in October.

Bento Albuquerque, who served in the role for more than three years, will be replaced by Adolfo Sachsida, who most recently served as special adviser to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, according to a decree published Wednesday in the Official Gazette. Sachsida has worked at the ministry during Bolsonaro’s entire term.

Bolsonaro recently appointed his third Petrobras chief executive officer after dismissing the previous executives due to frustration over their insistence in raising fuel prices in line with global levels at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions have upended the energy market.

Last week, Bolsonaro dedicated part of his weekly Facebook Live program to criticizing Petrobras’ exorbitant profit figures and asking the board to refrain from lifting fuel prices again. Annual inflation is running around 12% and Bolsonaro trails ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in all opinion polls, with economic issues at the forefront of voters’ minds. Lula has vowed to change current fuel price policy at Petrobras.

The economic team is under increasing pressure by Bolsonaro’s political advisers to find room in the budget to pay for fuel and energy subsidies ahead of the election, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

