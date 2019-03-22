(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s lower house chief has threatened to withdraw support for President Jair Bolsonaro after another bout of friendly fire, ratcheting up political tensions only a day after the previous head of state was arrested.

Lower house head Rodrigo Maia’s outburst came after he was criticized by Justice Minister Sergio Moro and Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the president’s sons, for allegedly trying to delay tough anti-corruption legislation, local media reported on Friday. "Why is the lower house president so nervous?" Carlos wrote via social media on the previous evening.

Earlier on Thursday, former head of state Michel Temer and ex-minister Wellington Moreira Franco, Maia’s father-in-law, had been detained on corruption charges.

Maia is one of the government’s closest allies and a fervent defender of a pension reform that’s deemed essential by investors to narrow a gaping budget deficit. It is not the first time infighting within the Bolsonaro administration has gone public. This time the war of words fueled a new round of Brazilian market angst, with the real tumbling over 2 percent in morning trading, the worst among all major currencies.

Local markets had already fallen on Thursday as investors perceived Temer’s arrest as a distraction from efforts to push the pension overhaul.

