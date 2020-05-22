(Bloomberg) -- A video of a controversial meeting between Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and members of his cabinet became public on Friday, fueling a political crisis that embroils the president just as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.

The footage of the April 22 meeting had been under seal as part of evidence presented by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who resigned last month accusing the president of seeking to interfere with police investigations, some of which potentially involve members of Bolsonaro’s family. The Supreme Court allowed an investigation into the matter, which is ongoing.

Bolsonaro, who denies Moro’s allegations, has requested that parts of the video that are not related to the probe remain private to protect national interests. Moro, on the other hand, wanted it to be released to the public in its entirety.

As part of the investigation, Justice Celso de Mello asked the federal prosecutors to decide whether three requests from opposition lawmakers to have Bolsonaro testify and turn in his personal phone -- along with the phone of his son Carlos -- should be undertaken as part of the investigation. There is no deadline for the prosecutor to respond. In a statement, Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno called the seizure order “unbelievable”, an insult to executive powers, and “a clear attempt to compromise the harmony among powers that could have unpredictable consequences for national stability.”

The stakes are high for Bolsonaro, who is facing political and economic crises on top of the catastrophic public health crisis. The country recorded 1,188 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, a daily record, and the total case count has topped 310,000.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has declined during the outbreak, in part due to his refusal to adopt social distancing measures and promotion of the controversial anti-malarial drug chloroquine. Contrary to the president, 76% of Brazilians believe social distancing is the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to a recent poll by XP/Ipespe. And even though half of Brazilians think his administration is “bad” or “terrible”, polling suggests his support base is still quite robust: 25% evaluated the president’s performance positively.

Moro’s defense team issued a statement Tuesday saying the video “confirms entirely” the declarations of the former cabinet member, and that its release would be in the public interest.

Read more: Bolsonaro in the Crosshairs of Brazil’s Top Court: A Quick Guide

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.