(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s defense minister asked electoral authorities to authorize a technical investigation to improve Brazil’s electronic voting system after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won last month’s election by the narrowest margin in the country’s modern history.

The request made by Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira on Wednesday was based on a much-awaited technical report about the integrity of the voting system, prepared by the armed forces.

“The work was limited to the oversight of the electronic voting system,” the minister wrote in a letter accompanying the report, adding it didn’t include “comments about possible evidence of electoral crime.”

The 63-page document cites possible vulnerabilities in the compilation of the source code of the electronic ballots, adding that a malicious code affecting the system cannot be ruled out. It added, however, that no discrepancies were seen between results printed by the ballots and the final count published by electoral authorities.

While Bolsonaro authorized the transition of government to Lula, he never formally conceded defeat and many of his supporters, incensed after repeated claims of past election fraud by the president himself, don’t believe in the result of the election. Some of them took to the streets demanding military intervention and blocking the country’s main highways in the days following the Oct. 30 vote.

Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brazil’s electoral court has insisted that the system is reliable and that the election was clean. International observers and foreign leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have described Brazil’s election as free, fair and credible.

Read More: Biden Congratulates Lula in Call as Bolsonaro Remains Silent

Brazil’s electoral court said it received the defense ministry’s report with “satisfaction,” adding that it didn’t point to “any fraud or inconsistency in the electronic ballots or in the electoral process.”

“Suggestions for improving the system will be opportunely analyzed,” the court said in a statement.

