(Bloomberg) -- The top economic adviser to Brazilian presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro has ducked the public limelight after an apparent dress-down from his boss over a planned tax increase.

Paulo Guedes canceled his public appearances for a second straight day after Bolsonaro denied reports that Guedes intended to re-create a tax along the lines of the so-called CPMF, a financial transaction tax that was extinct over a decade ago. Guedes didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment but earlier in the month told Bloomberg he would consider implementing a broad transaction tax. Earlier on Friday he canceled two scheduled talks, including one at the American Chamber of Commerce in Sao Paulo. On Thursday he called off an event at Credit Suisse.

Investors fear a growing rift between the former paratrooper and his market-friendly adviser. Bolsonaro in a tweet on Friday dismissed the whole episode about taxes as irresponsible lies. “Free market and fewer taxes is my moto in the economy.”

