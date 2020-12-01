(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said his government cannot keep giving emergency aid to informal workers indefinitely, signaling policy makers don’t intend to extend the benefit that expires at year-end.

“Some people want to perpetuate social benefits, but nobody lives like that,” he said on Tuesday during a speech at the Itaipu power dam with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez. “We need to have the courage to make decisions; worse than a poorly-made decision is indecision.”

Latin America’s biggest nation has spent billions of dollars on emergency stimulus including monthly stipends amid a devastating coronavirus outbreak. While those measures have helped to steady consumer demand, investors are fretting over how the government will pay for them. With public debt nearing 100% of gross domestic product this year, Bolsonaro’s comments provided some relief to markets, boosting the real.

The Brazilian currency rose as much as 1.7% to 5.266 per dollar in late morning, leading gains in emerging markets. It is still among the worst performers among 24 emerging-market currencies this year, after the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and central bank President Roberto Campos Neto have repeatedly urged the government to return to fiscal austerity to secure investor confidence.

Several cost-cutting proposals have been introduced to congress but have so far made little progress as lawmakers were focused on last month’s municipal elections and now on who will preside both houses of congress next year.

