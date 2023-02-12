(Bloomberg) -- Former President Jair Bolsonaro said he intends to return to Brazil in coming weeks, according to a video aired by CNN Brasil that comes as the right-wing leader faces multiple investigations in his homeland.

The former head of state said the majority of Brazilians are on his side and that he wants to go back to his country, according to the video recorded in a Florida gathering and shown late on Saturday. Bolsonaro also defended his administration, saying his team governed the nation without corruption.

Bolsonaro faces multiple probes in Brazil, including over whether he had any connection to the Jan. 8 riot in the capital Brasilia by supporters who refused to accept his election defeat. He came to the US on a diplomatic passport following a bitter loss to rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before applying for a six-month tourist visa, and he has largely refrained from specifics on how long he planned to stay. The former president’s son has said his father has nothing to hide.

