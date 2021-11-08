Nov 8, 2021
Bolsonaro Says He’s Ready to Join Liberal Party Before 2022 Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to join Brazil’s Liberal Party to run for re-election in 2022, according to CNN Brasil.
A deal to join the centrist group, one of the largest in the government coalition, is 99% done and chances it could go wrong are near zero, Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by CNN.
The Brazilian leader has been without a party since November 2019, when he resigned from the Social Liberal Party after a bitter feud with several of its leaders. He then tried and failed to launch a new political group, dubbed Alliance for Brazil, and has since relied on a coalition of centrist lawmakers to support his agenda in congress.
Valdemar Costa Neto, the president of the Liberal Party, said he’s discussing with Bolsonaro when to hold his affiliation ceremony.
Politics
