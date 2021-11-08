(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro is ready to join Brazil’s Liberal Party to run for re-election in 2022, according to CNN Brasil.

A deal to join the centrist group, one of the largest in the government coalition, is 99% done and chances it could go wrong are near zero, Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by CNN.

The Brazilian leader has been without a party since November 2019, when he resigned from the Social Liberal Party after a bitter feud with several of its leaders. He then tried and failed to launch a new political group, dubbed Alliance for Brazil, and has since relied on a coalition of centrist lawmakers to support his agenda in congress.

Valdemar Costa Neto, the president of the Liberal Party, said he’s discussing with Bolsonaro when to hold his affiliation ceremony.

