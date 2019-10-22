(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Senate approved an overhaul of its pension system in President Jair Bolsonaro’s biggest legislative victory to date, capping months of debate over the landmark measure that’s crucial to containing an explosion in public debt.

In a 60 to 19 vote, lawmakers on Tuesday backed the bill that may save the government 800 billion reais ($196 billion) in a decade by setting a minimum retirement age and toughening access to some social benefits. They’re now voting on amendments that could still reduce those savings. The new retirement rules will come into effect over the next few days, as soon as Congress President Davi Alcolumbre signs it into law in a ceremony that will take place after Bolsonaro returns from an international trip.

Pension reform represents the cornerstone of Bolsonaro’s economic policy and the focus of his first sustained legislative drive. The bill is crucial for investors who have expressed alarm over deteriorating public finances in Latin America’s largest economy. But while the legislation attacks one of the biggest culprits of Brazil’s rampant budget deficits, other measures are needed to gain better control of spending.

The victory sets Bolsonaro apart from four previous presidents who tried unsuccessfully to implement a broad overhaul of the country’s pensions, which gobble up roughly 8.6% of gross domestic product. Still, officials were only able to rally congressional support with the backing of lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia and after making significant concessions.

The military was left out of the reform, as were states and municipalities, and plans to establish individual savings accounts were shelved. When put together, the alterations reduced the bill’s projected savings from an initial target of over one trillion reais.

Bolsonaro has said the legislation is essential for economic growth, while his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said it will buoy investor confidence and help attract new investment. Still, there’s no shortage of challenges ahead.

Brazil’s public debt stands at nearly 80% of GDP, a figure that’s much higher than other emerging markets including Mexico, Chile and Indonesia. Even considering pension reform approval, that ratio won’t start falling until 2023, according to government estimates.

Roughly 90% of public spending is mandated by the nation’s Constitution, meaning that budget flexibility is minimal. Furthermore, Brazil’s economic growth projections are hovering around just 1% for the third straight year, further hindering efforts to reduce debt.

