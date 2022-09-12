(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is extending an international trip to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London as he seeks to boost his re-election campaign by projecting the image of an influential, well-connected global leader.

While many heads of state and their representatives will attend the Queen’s funeral, the right-wing leader will be traveling less than two weeks before the first round of elections in Brazil, where he faces an uphill battle against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the race.

Bolsonaro was already scheduled to fly to New York to deliver the opening speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 20, in what had been designed to be a quick trip to avoid a major disruption to his campaign schedule in Brazil. The plan has now been amended to include a stopover in London on Sept. 19, the president told supporters on Monday.

In June, he nearly skipped the Summit of the Americas sponsored by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, alleging he needed to focus on his re-election campaign. He later changed his mind after being personally invited by a special envoy from the White House and offered a bilateral meeting with the US president.

At the UN General Assembly, Bolsonaro will try to show the accomplishments of his government, rejecting the image of global pariah that came to haunt Brazil due to mounting international criticism over his environmental policies.

Read More: Brazil Presidential Race Unchanged by Sept. 7 Rallies, Poll Shows

Seizing the Opportunity

When Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced last week, causing a global wave of commotion, the social media-savvy president was quick to offer his condolences on Twitter. He also decreed three days of mourning in Brazil -- an honor given to only a handful of people during his administration, including former Vice President Marco Maciel, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Monday, Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro visited the UK embassy in Brasilia to sign a book of condolences in honor of the Queen.

“Bolsonaro wants to add symbolic political capital to his campaign,” said Deysi Cioccari, a political science professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Sao Paulo. “He intends to show an image of power and influence he never had during his government.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.