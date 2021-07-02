(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s prosecutor general office has requested the country’s top court to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for possible negligence in the handling of corruption allegations related to the purchase of vaccines from India.

Negotiations to buy the Covaxin shot produced by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. turned into a scandal when a government ally said he had personally warned Bolsonaro that a contract signed by the Health Ministry to acquire 20 million doses of the vaccine for 1.6 billion reais ($317 million) was plagued with irregularities.

“It must be clarified what measures have been taken after the meeting” during which Bolsonaro was allegedly warned of the case by his ally, Deputy Prosecutor General Humberto Jacques de Medeiros wrote in his decision on Friday.

The ally, lower house representative Luis Mirand, described a series of problems in the negotiations, including the use of an intermediary company, during his testimony to a congressional committee that’s already scrutinizing the government’s handling of the pandemic. Although there’s no indication that Bolsonaro would personally benefit from the transaction, members of that committee asked the top court to investigate him for turning a blind eye to the allegations.

Justice Rosa Weber, who’s responsible for the case at the top court, requested the opinion of the prosecutor general before making a decision. The deputy prosecutor general then asked for the court’s authorization to hear from all those involved and for the congressional committee to share with police any evidence collected so far.

Political Headache

The Brazilian real briefly reversed gains on news of the probe, which was first reported by Globonews TV. The impact was short lived and the currency gained 0.3% at 12:30 p.m. in Sao Paulo.

A police investigation authorized by the supreme court is the latest political headache for Bolsonaro, who already faces an additional 90 days of a congressional probe into his handling of the pandemic. The findings of the Senate committee have encouraged the opposition to file a “super impeachment” request against the president, combining all the elements from more than 100 previous petitions that are piling up on the desk of lower house Speaker Arthur Lira, a government ally.

Read More: Brazil to Extend Covid Probe in Headache for Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro’s office declined to comment. Since the scandal broke, Bolsonaro has said he can’t follow everything that’s happening in the government and that he trusts his ministers. He also said he was unfairly accused of corruption for a vaccine purchase that was never concluded.

After signing the contract to purchase the Covaxin doses, the Health Ministry suspended it earlier this week “for a deeper analysis.” No payment has been made and no vaccines have been delivered. Bolsonaro on Wednesday fired a Health Ministry official who was cited as putting unusual pressure to accelerate the deal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.