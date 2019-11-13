(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave the PSL party and create a new one called “Aliança pelo Brasil”, meaning “Alliance for Brazil.” The PSL promises retaliation amid a dispute over party funds. Bolsonaro also plans re-election.

Municipal Elections

Bolsonaro said to allies he expects to bring about 30 deputies with him to the new party, as well as attract new members, according to newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Citing congressmen who participated in the meeting with Bolsonaro on Tuesday, the report said the president will have no party affiliation until the Alliance for Brazil is approved by the country’s Electoral Court. Pro-Bolsonaro lawmakers expect to make the party viable by March 2020, in time to organize candidacies for next year’s municipal elections.

Re-election in 2022

Behind closed doors, Bolsonaro has said he has already started designing the strategy for re-election in 2022, according to Estado de S. Paulo. One of the president’s possible plans would be to team up with Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who may run for vice-president, the newspaper reported. Bolsonaro tweeted a photo with other lawmakers to announce the new party.

Party Money

A key cause of the dispute in the PSL is public funds that every party has access to annually. Bolsonaro’s lawyers say they believe that, by taking more than half of the PSL’s deputies to the new party, they can get permission to keep some of the resources, according to Folha de S. Paulo.

Retaliation

PSL President Luciano Bivar has embarked on plans to retaliate, according to Folha de S.Paulo. He decided to speed up the suspension of 19 deputies, including current lower house leader Eduardo Bolsonaro. The plan among Bivar supporters is to suspend the president’s son next week, and then re-assume the command of the party in the Chamber of Deputies, the newspaper says.

Party Criticism

Supreme Judge Marco Aurelio Mello, who also serves at the Superior Electoral Court, criticized the creation of another party, according to Valor Economico. According to him, Brazil already has too many parties.

Other highlights

Brazil Senate Head: Constitution Idea to Be Discussed W/Leaders Creating a new constitution is a discussion that, every now and then, appears in Congress and “now, there’s a concrete case”, Senator Davi Alcolumbre told reporters when asked whether a constitutional change to allow imprisonment after first appeal would be legal or not. Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said it will create great insecurity

BRICS summit begins this Wednesday in Brasilia

Lula is advised to resume dialogues with center parties such as MDB, PP and PL: Folha de S.Paulo

Newspaper Top Stories

O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo Newspapers report that the government is using an employment package to change labor rules

Folha de S.Paulo Highlights continued unrest in Bolivia

Valor Economico Reports that a measure may help clear up disputes with Brazil tax agency that are worth billions of reais



