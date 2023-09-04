(Bloomberg) -- Former President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo two more surgeries next week to treat complications from the stabbing that almost took his life during the campaign trail in 2018, according to his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten.

The conservative leader will check in Sept. 11 at a Sao Paulo hospital, on the eve of two scheduled operations to correct a hiatal hernia in the stomach and to treat intestinal loops that have been suffering with blockades in the past few years, Wajngarten said on Monday.

On top of his health concerns, Bolsonaro has also been facing mounting legal problems since leaving the presidency late in 2022, which may explain why he hasn’t yet emerged as the powerful leader that, as many expected, would guide the conservative movement he helped revive in Brazil.

One of the cases, in which he was accused of spreading fake news about Brazil’s electronic voting system ahead of last year’s elections, ended with electoral authorities banning him from running for public office for eight years. He’s also being investigated for an alleged attempt to sell expensive jewelry he and his wife received from the Saudi government while in the presidency.

