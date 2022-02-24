(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro demanded that financial markets react to the possibility of victory for the leftist former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October’s elections.

Bolsonaro questioned if “this is what we want for Brazil” and if investors will let the country “stay on the side of the abyss,” during a Wednesday speech at a BTG Pactual event attended by investors. He was accompanied by Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

“What is at stake is our freedom, the future of our Brazil.”

Comparing his government with Workers’ Party administrations, Bolsonaro asked if “is it not enough for responsible people to take a stand?” He also questioned if everything will go smoothly regardless of who wins the presidency. “Is it ok? Will no one suffer anything from this? Will the economy continue in a good way?”

The president also criticized “two or three” Supreme Court Justices and said that “there are limits” to the actions those judges are taking, without giving further explanation. In the end, he “apologized for the rant.”

Lula’s Meeting

Lula might meet with MDB party leaders in coming weeks for a first round of talks aimed at formalizing support in October’s election, says newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The meeting should take place after Lula’s trip to Mexico. Senator Simone Tebet is now the party’s preliminary candidate for the presidency.

Coronavirus

Brazil recorded 133,563 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to data published by Health Ministry late on Wednesday. The death toll was 999, bringing the total to 646,419.

Other Highlights

Brazil Senate Postpones Vote on Fuel Price Bill to March

Lower House approves base text of bill that legalizes bingos and casinos by 246 votes to 202; this Thursday, lawmakers will analyze amendments: Lower House News Agency

Newspaper Top Stories

O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo Newspapers highlight that Putin announces entry of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine

Valor Economico Petrobras profits 106.6 billion reais ($21 billion) and proposes record dividend



