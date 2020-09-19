(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo surgery on Sept. 25 to remove a stone close to his bladder, according to CNN Brasil.

The stone is a little bigger than a bean, CNN reported, saying it obtained the information directly from the president. The 65-year-old will travel to Sao Paulo for the surgery, which is considered a simple procedure.

The presidential palace declined to comment.

In August, when asked about his health, Bolsonaro said is he very well and joked that the stone is sign of old age, according to CNN. Bolsonaro has undergone a series of surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen during the campaign trail in 2018. He recently recovered from Covid-19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.