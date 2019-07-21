(Bloomberg) -- National Security Adviser John Bolton has left for Japan and South Korea, a White House official said, as the U.S. faces a range of issues in the region from trade tensions between its two allies to North Korea’s threat to scrap nuclear talks.

Bolton “departed today for Japan and South Korea to continue conversations with critical allies and friends,” Garrett Marquis, spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, said on Twitter on Sunday. He didn’t provide more details.

A trade spat between Japan and South Korea is weighing on the trilateral alliance the U.S. has with both countries. Pyongyang has also warned in the past week that upcoming U.S.-South Korean military drills could jeopardize talks that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had personally agreed on in June.

Trump said on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked for his help in the dispute with Japan but “it’s like a full-time job, getting involved between Japan and South Korea.”

“If they need me, I’m there,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Hopefully, they can work it out, but they do have tension, there’s no question about it, trade tension.”

Kyodo reported separately on July 18 that Bolton might hold talks with Japanese officials on the possibility of a coalition to guard merchant ships in waters near Iran.

