Bolton Meets With Turkey’s U.S. Ambassador

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton met Monday with Turkey’s Ambassador to the U.S., Serdar Kilic, the White House announced.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the meeting occurred at the ambassador’s request.

“They discussed Turkey’s continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship,” Sanders said in a statement emailed to reporters.

