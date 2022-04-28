(Bloomberg) -- The U.S.-led response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine won’t be enough to deter future acts of aggression by Russia and China, and the NATO alliance isn’t as united as its leaders suggest, former National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

The hawkish former diplomat accused the Biden administration of a range of missteps, including President Joe Biden’s early declaration that the U.S. wouldn’t put boots on the ground in Ukraine, which Bolton called “an unforced error.” He said the U.S. and NATO lack a clear “strategic objective” and castigated Europe for essentially funding Putin’s war by continuing to buy gas from Russia.

U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine won’t “be sufficient to achieve an outcome that will deter the Russians in the future and deter others,” Bolton, 73, told Bloomberg Quicktake’s Emma Barnett in an interview airing at 8 p.m. New York time on Thursday. “China, in particular, is watching what’s happening in Ukraine very carefully.”

Biden isn’t the only president Bolton blames for mishandling Ukraine. Bolton -- who served as President Donald Trump’s top national security aide from April 2018 until September 2019 and later wrote a highly critical book about that experience -- said if Trump were still in the White House, Russian forces “would be in Kyiv by now.”

“We are in a situation now where we have the perception in Europe and in much of Congress that the leadership is weak, that it’s being dragged along as events unfold rather than really trying to shape the overall environment,” Bolton said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.