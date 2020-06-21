(Bloomberg) -- John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser under President Donald Trump who wrote a book highly critical of the president, says he’ll find someone else to vote for in November. It will not be Trump, but it also won’t be Joe Biden, he said in an interview with ABC News.

”I don’t think he’s a conservative Republican. I’m not going to vote for him in November -- certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden either. I’m going to figure out a conservative Republican to vote in,” Bolton told ABC.

NOTE: The Telegraph earlier interviewed Bolton and reported he said he intended to vote for Biden over Trump. A Bolton spokesperson told Axios and Politico that the Telegraph report was incorrect.

