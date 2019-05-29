Bolton Says Iran `Almost Certainly' Behind Gulf Ship Attack

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton blamed Iran for the attack on ships near the Persian Gulf but said the Trump administration was trying to be “prudent and responsible” in response.

The attackers used naval mines almost certainly from Iran, Bolton told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. “Who else you think is doing this? Somebody from Nepal?”

Iran has denied any involvement in the incident and called for an investigation.

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of about 1,500 additional U.S. troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with the Islamic Republic after the United Arab Emirates said several ships were sabotaged this month and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of ordering an attack on oil facilities in the kingdom.

Bolton said the administration is “trying to be prudent and responsible" by gathering evidence and increasing force protection.

