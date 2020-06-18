(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is not “fit for office” in part because he was solely focused on his political fortunes, former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with ABC News.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton said in a portion of the interview that aired Thursday.

Bolton’s tell-all memoir is a withering criticism of Trump’s leadership as president by a man who served as one of his closest advisers. It alleges that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election by buying more U.S. farm products, one of many examples that Bolton says the House could have investigated in its impeachment probe.

“There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s re-election,” Bolton said. “He was so focused on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside.”

Trump on Wednesday accused Bolton of breaking the law by trying to publish the book, which the president said contains classified information. The Justice Department sought an emergency restraining order to block its publication.

“He broke the law, very simple. As much as it’s going to be broken,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview on Wednesday night. “This is highly classified.”

