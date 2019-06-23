(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Iran is stepping up aggressive efforts in the Middle East and pursuing nuclear weapons, setting a hawkish tone on the eve of a regional security summit with his Russian and Israeli counterparts.

The rare gathering of top security officials from those three countries will likely focus on Iran’s role in Syria, where it’s helped President Bashar al-Assad survive a years-long civil war on Israel’s doorstep. The Trump administration has sought to contain Iran’s power in the region, principally by imposing crippling economic sanctions.

Tensions between the two countries rose last week after Iran shot down an American drone and attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman the U.S. blamed on Tehran. After calling off retaliatory airstrikes, President Donald Trump said he will place new sanctions on Iran as soon as Monday.

The Islamic Republic’s actions building up forces in nearby countries and supplying weapons to surrogate groups “are not signs of a nation seeking peace,” Bolton said, speaking alongside Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday. “Neither Iran, nor any other hostile actor, should mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness.”

With the war in Syria winding down, regional powers are jostling for greater sway in future decisions of a key Middle Eastern state. While the U.S. and Israel take issue with Iran’s buildup of forces in the Arab country, and Israel has repeatedly struck Iranian targets there, the allies have had to navigate the regional interests of Russia, which too helped fortify Assad’s position. Russian officials say Iran’s interests must be respected.

“Iran has long been conducting a campaign of aggression and terror across the region,” Netanyahu said Sunday. “I’m confident that it’s possible to both find common ground and chart a path forward that will help promote security and stability in the region, particularly in Syria.”

