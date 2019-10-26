(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

The House impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump lurched into higher gear this week, and investors are already on tenterhooks over who’ll win a 2020 U.S. election that could upend the decades-old status quo in global markets.In Britain, the Brexit saga spiraled closer to absurdity and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting help from an unlikely partner across the English Channel, while in Hong Kong, police have face-recognition software using artificial intelligence. Also, have a look at the rollicking posts of an African dictator’s son who’s spraying Instagram with images of his luxurious lifestyle despite being embroiled in corruption cases.

Bolton Silence Hangs Over Impeachment Inquiry as Threat to TrumpDonald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, is likely to be called as a witness in the intensifying impeachment inquiry, and no one can be sure what he’ll say. Justin Sink looks at Bolton’s acrimonious departure from Trump’s administration and whether he’ll feel free to speak out if he’s subpoenaed.

The Stock Market Has a Lot of Money Riding on the 2020 ElectionMarkets have become inextricably entwined with American politics since 2016. Michael P. Regan explains how that’s intensifying as investors grapple with Trump’s trade war, his potential impeachment and Democratic challengers who may upend the status quo.

Trump's Claim He Boosted Incomes $7,000 Differs From Actual DataTrump boasted that U.S. incomes have skyrocketed during his presidency. But that claim isn’t supported by data, and as Katia Dmitrieva, Reade Pickert and Jordan Fabian report, inflation-adjusted median income rose just a fifth of what Trump says it did.

Johnson and Macron: The Odd Couple Determined to Get Brexit DoneWhen Boris Johnson first coined his slogan “Get Brexit Done,” the president of France probably didn’t top of the list of people he thought he could turn to for help. But as Ian Wishart lays out, he and Emmanuel Macron are forming an informal bond over getting Britain out of the EU sooner rather than later.

Just Miles From Trump’s Scottish Golf Course Is a Refugee OasisIn Inverurie, an Arabic-language program is just one sign of Scotland’s open-door approach to refugees from Syria. And as Caroline Alexander writes, it also bolsters the country’s narrative that it has diverged from larger neighbor England in the era of Brexit.

Hong Kong Police Already Have AI Tech That Can Recognize FacesLaw enforcement in the Asian financial hub has had access to software that can match faces from any video footage to police databases. Blake Schmidt explores the question of whether it’s now being used to quell months-long pro-democracy protests.

Fears Are Growing Among Mainland Chinese Living in Hong Kong As protests become increasingly violent, mainland Chinese in Hong Kong are becoming increasingly fearful. Bei Hu, Alfred Cang and Alfred Liu explain how the escalation prompted one fund manager take precautions, including telling his kids not to speak Mandarin in public.The Man Who Would Be Argentina’s President Terrifies InvestorsAlberto Fernandez’s march to the threshold of Argentina’s presidency began in the upstairs room of a Buenos Aires bar. Patrick Gillespie and Jorgelina do Rosario tell how he strategized to unite Peronism, the movement that favors workers over business, to make him a favorite in Sunday’s election.

Boeing’s Long Recovery From the 737 Max DebacleAfter grounding Boeing 737 Max fleets for most of 2019, airlines expect to resume flying the once-hot-selling plane next year. Justin Bachman and Mary Schlangenstein look into whether whether travelers will be nervous about flying in a plane involved in two fatal crashes.

And finally … Teddy Obiang, the son of a West African dictator, enjoys the finer things in life, a point made clear by the growing list of assets including mansions, supercars and luxury watches that authorities have seized from him. Emma Vickers reports how that hasn’t stopped him from showcasing his latest prized possessions and adventurous exploits on Instagram.

