(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton will accuse Russia and China of “predatory practices” in Africa in a speech on Thursday announcing a new American strategy for the continent that will direct American aid to key countries.

“The United States will no longer provide indiscriminate assistance across the entire continent, without focus or prioritization,” Bolton will say in a speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation, according to excerpts obtained by Bloomberg.

It’s not clear if he’ll identify which countries will receive American support. He intends to criticize Russia and China, which are competing with the U.S. for influence on the continent.

“The predatory practices pursued by China and Russia stunt economic growth in Africa, threaten the financial independence of African nations, inhibit opportunities for U.S. investment, interfere with U.S. military operations, and pose a significant threat to U.S. national security interests,” Bolton said in the prepared remarks.

China under President Xi Jinping has made major investments in Africa as part of his Belt and Road Initiative, and Russia has been seeking to revive its Cold War ties with various African countries.

Bolton is expected to raise concerns about Chinese and Russian influence and its implications for sovereignty in countries including Djibouti, Zambia and the Central African Republic. He also will highlight concerns about the Islamic State’s growing influence in Libya, according to two senior administration officials familiar with the strategy.

Bolton also is expected to make clear that the U.S. intends to consolidate aid and investment in nations such as Kenya that have taken positive steps toward governance, and reduce or withdraw assistance to countries that don’t meet governance or anti-corruption standards. He is expected to call out South Sudan by name.

A U.S. review of peacekeeping missions also is under way.

The rollout of the Africa strategy comes halfway through President Donald Trump’s four-year term. It follows the administration’s release of its national security and defense strategies, and First Lady Melania Trump’s October trip to Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Egypt.

The U.S. has previously signaled a reduction of its troop presence in Africa, but the Trump administration has continued several of its predecessors’ policies aimed at combating AIDS and HIV, improving access to electrical power, and increasing opportunities for young leaders. Trump wants to focus on shifting U.S. spending on Africa from aid to investment and trade, said the administration officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss the speech before it was delivered.

“It’s a really important speech, something that the Africa policy community has been waiting for,” said Joshua Meservey, senior policy analyst for Africa and the Middle East at Heritage.

“This administration in all areas of foreign policy views geopolitical competition as the most urgent challenge to U.S. interests," he said. "But I don’t want to suggest they’re going to throw out the baby with the bathwater. Counter-terrorism is going to remain a part of the U.S. Africa strategy just because it’s too pressing of a challenge not to deal with it.”

In one of Trump’s first foreign policy setbacks, four American soldiers were killed in October 2017 in an ambush by Islamic State-affiliated forces in Niger. The incident drew attention to U.S. counter-terrorism activities in the region and prompted investigations by Congress and the Defense Department.

