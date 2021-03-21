Bomb Blast in Restive Iranian Province Kills One, ISNA Says

A bomb attack in southeast Iran killed one person and injured three others, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, citing a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The blast happened on Sunday in Saravan, a border town in Sistan-Baluchestan province, ISNA said. The area has been the scene of several protests by fuel smugglers since February.

Earlier this month, the IRGC was attacked by protesters in another nearby border town. Officials blamed that attack on Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni extremist organization.

