(Bloomberg) -- A bomb explosion near the foreign ministry in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed “several” people, the Taliban-run government said. This marks the first major attack in the country this year.

The militant group is investigating the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. local time during rush hour, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman at the ministry, said in a phone interview. Images from local media showed dead and injured people on the street.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Islamic State, one of the Taliban’s main security concerns, targeted Chinese nationals at a hotel in Kabul last month, killing or wounding a number of people. It typically claims credit for attacks.

