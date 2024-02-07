15h ago
Bomb Blasts on Eve of Pakistan Polls Raise Fear of Violence
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Two bomb blasts targeting the offices of different political leaders killed at least 20 people in Pakistan’s northwest Balochistan province, raising security concerns a day before national elections.
The first attack happened outside the office of Asfandyar Kakar, a candidate contesting the Feb. 8 polls, in Pishin region, Jan Achakzai, a spokesman for the provincial government, says at Geo television channel. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s office was targeted in the second attack at Qila Saifullah area of the same province, he said.
The attacks are “meant to sabotage the polling,” Achakzai said on phone. “There is no chance of polling suspension. Candidates are safe.”
