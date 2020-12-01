Bombardier and Alstom say railway deal has received all regulatory approvals

Are you looking for a stock?

    A Bombardier Olympic Line train

    A Bombardier Olympic Line train departs from near the Olympic Village Canada Line Station in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2010. Bombardier Inc. has signed a US$669-million contract to provide 113 commuter rail cars to New Jersey. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    MONTREAL -- Bombardier and Alstom say they have received all the necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the US$8.4-billion sale of the Canadian company's railway division to Alstom.

    The companies say they now expect the transaction to close on Jan. 29, 2021.

    Bombardier has been working to transform itself from a maker of trains and aircraft into a company focused on business jets.

    Alstom shareholders voted to approve the deal on Oct. 29.

    The sale is expected to make Alstom the second-largest manufacturer of rolling stock, behind China's CRRC.

    Alstom has committed to establish its North American headquarters in Montreal, which will oversee 13,000 employees, set up a research centre and improve production at the Bombardier Transport plant in La Pocatiere, where the order book is almost empty.