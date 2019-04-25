(Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. said full-year sales and profit will be lower than expected as it struggles with a slower project ramp up at its rail arm.

Consolidated revenue for the 12 months will be about $1 billion less than forecast, while earnings before interest and tax may drop below the previously guided range, Montreal-based Bombardier said in a statement Thursday.

The Canadian transportation giant revised its outlook amid a slower than anticipated acceleration in production on key rail projects. The timing of aircraft deliveries also led to a soft first quarter for the group, though the shortfall should be recovered and financial targets for the division met, Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said.

Revenue from rail will be about $750 million lower for the year, as Bombardier seeks to better synchronize output with customer demand. A transformation plan for the aerospace business remains on track, with the divestment of the Q400 turboprop plane program expected mid-year, Bellemare said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Jasper in London at cjasper@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Andrew Noël

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.