MONTREAL - Bombardier is expecting to generate higher revenues in the first quarter while the aircraft manufacturer faces an allegation that it breached debt covenants for selling its railway and commercial aircraft businesses.

The Montreal-based maker of business jets released preliminary results that expect revenues to increase 18 per cent from a year ago to US$1.3 billion. Full results will be released on Thursday at its annual meeting.

Bombardier also says it expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US$123 million and free cash flow usage from continuing operations of US$405 million.

The company was expected to report US$1.18 billion of revenues and US$89 million of adjusted EBITDA, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Bombardier says it received a letter on April 22 in which the holder of debt maturing in 2034 alleges the assets sales constitute a breach of covenants, something the company says is "unfounded" and that will allow it to reduce debt and improve its financial results.

The Quebec aircraft manufacturer has therefore decided to seek the consent of the holders of its debt securities.

"The preliminary financial results we are sharing today validate the actions we have taken to reposition our business and reflect the progress we are making on our strategic priorities," stated CEO Eric Martel.

"Looking ahead, our markets are continuing to show signs of improvement and our plans and financial performance for the year remain on track."