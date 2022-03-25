We are extremely proud of the latest results: Bombardier CEO on strong Q4

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bombardier Inc. is seeking its shareholders' blessing for a reverse stock split.

The Montreal-based business-jet maker said on Friday it wants to change its articles of incorporation so it can potentially consolidate the company's Class A and B shares at a ratio between 10-for-1 and 30-for-1. The measure requires a shareholder vote at Bombardier's annual meeting on May 5.

In a release, Bombardier said a share consolidation would allow it to cut down its number of common shares to a level that's on par with other companies that have a similar market capitalization. It added that the precise ratio would be determined at a later date, and at the discretion of its board of directors.

As of the close of trading Friday, Bombardier had a market capitalization of almost $3.6 billion. It has almost 2.1 billion Class B shares and 308.7 million Class A multiple-voting shares, according to its website.

Since their recent high in September, Bombardier’s Class B shares have shed close to one-third of their value on the Toronto Stock Exchange.