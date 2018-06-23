(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a Bombardier Inc. aircraft plant that was recently sold to a pension fund have reached tentative labor agreements with the company.

Unifor, the union that represents about 2,000 production and office staff at the Downsview facility in Toronto, is recommending that members ratify the deals. Details won’t be released until after workers vote Sunday.

Workers had authorized strike action earlier this month. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said at the time that their primary goal was to ensure job stability when the factory relocates.

Downsview, where Bombardier builds Global 6000 business jets and Q400 turboprops, is being sold to Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board for about $635 million. The company will continue to operate from the plant for as long as three years after the sale closes. After that, production of the business jets will be moved to a site at Toronto Pearson International Airport, while a decision on the Q400 hasn’t been made.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kristine Owram in Toronto at kowram@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Bernard Kohn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.