Bombardier announces firm order for 20 of its newly-updated Challenger 3500 private jets

MONTREAL -- Bombardier says it has received a firm order for 20 of its new Challenger 3500 business jets, valued at a total of US$534 million, based on current list prices.

The company says the order from a customer who wishes to remain confidential is its largest this year.

The Challenger 3500 business jet was unveiled on Sept. 14.

The jet is an updated version of its Challenger 350 mid-sized business jet.

It includes a redesigned interior as well as a voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers and new 4K displays.

The company says the new aircraft is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.