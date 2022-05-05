Bombardier reports US$287M Q1 loss, revenue down from year ago

Bombardier Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago when it completed the sale of its rail business to Alstom S.A.

The business jet maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss attributable to equity holders totalled US$287 million or 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit attributable to equity holders of US$5.04 billion or US$2.03 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to US$1.25 billion, down from US$1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says it delivered 21 aircraft in the quarter and was on track to meet its full-year guidance for more than 120 deliveries.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it lost three cents per share in its most recent quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of seven cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of three cents per share and US$1.34 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.