{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jun 6, 2019

    Bombardier’s commercial aircraft evolution, in pictures

    Jeanie Tran, BNN Bloomberg

    Bombardier closer to exiting commercial aviation amid CRJ deal talks

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Thirty years ago, Bombardier Inc. began manufacturing commercial planes with the launch of its Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) program. Now, after announcing it’s in talks to potentially sell the program to Japan’s Mitsubishi, the Montreal-based company has moved one step closer to exiting its commercial aircraft business almost entirely.

    With Bombardier poised to shift its focus to the more-lucrative markets of trains and luxury planes, here’s a look back at the company’s storied history in commercial aviation:

    CRJ SERIES

    Bombardier launched its Canadair Regional Jet program in 1989 with a 50-seat plane, which made its first flight in 1991. The jets in the CRJ Series have a capacity of between 50 and 104 seats. Today, more than 1,900 CRJ aircrafts are used by over 120 operators in 90 countries. The regional jet program once produced the bulk of Bombardier’s revenue.
     

    Embedded Image

    Employees march out the new Bombardier CRJ700 during roll out ceremonies, May 28, 1999, Montreal. The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
    Embedded Image

    Bombardier employees work on a CRJ200 jet at the company's plant in Montreal, March 15, 2005. The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz
    Embedded Image

    Archbishop Patrick Ebosele Ekpu blesses a new CRJ900 jet after Nigeria's Arik Air took delivery of two passenger jets at Bombadier's plant in Mirabel, Quebec, June 14, 2006. The Canadian Press/Ian Barrett
    Embedded Image

    Bombardier’s prototype CRJ1000 NextGen jetliner makes its inaugural flight from the company’s facility at Mirabel, Quebec, Sept. 3, 2008. Image courtesy of Bombardier Aerospace via The Canadian Press

    C SERIES

    Bombardier launched the C Series in 2008 in a bid to compete with Boeing and Airbus’ single-aisle aircrafts. Despite receiving a US$1-billion investment from the Quebec government, the development of the C Series was delayed for more than two years and went about $2 billion over budget. In October 2017, while in the midst of a trade dispute with the U.S. and Boeing, Bombardier struck a deal with Airbus where the European planemaker would acquire a majority stake in the C Series and rebrand it as A220. Passenger capacity ranges from 100 to 160.
     

    Embedded Image

    A Bombardier CS100 commercial jet sits on the tarmac prior to its first flight on Sept. 16, 2013, Montreal. AP Photo/The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz
    Embedded Image

    Bombardier's CS300, left, followed by a chase plane, right, is shown as it takes off on its maiden test flight in Mirabel, Quebec, Feb. 27, 2015. The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz

    Q SERIES

    The Q Series was known as the Dash 8 Series when Bombardier acquired the turboprops from de Havilland in 1992. After equipping all of the Dash 8 planes with an “Active Noise and Vibration Suppression” (ANVS) system, Bombardier rebranded the Dash 8 Series as the Q Series — Q for “quiet” — in 1998. The Q400 — the only Q Series iteration still being produced — accommodates 82 to 90 passengers. Bombardier sold the program to Longview Aviation Capital for US$300 million last year and the deal closed on Monday. Longview said it plans to relaunch the Dash 8 program under the de Havilland brand.
     

    Embedded Image

    WestJet Airlines' staff and family members line up to view a Q400 regional airliner brought in by Bombardier Aerospace to show the airline in Calgary, Alberta, June 28, 2012. WestJet began receiving the Q400 for their regional airline in 2013. The Canadian Press/Larry MacDougal
    Embedded Image

    A Porter Airlines Bombardier Q400 turboprop does a fly-by at the city centre airport in Toronto, Aug. 29, 2006. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld