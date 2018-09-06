{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Bombardier says suspicious package at Toronto facility a 'misdirected' delivery

    The Canadian Press

    Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft and facility in Toronto

    Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft and facility in Toronto , The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO — Bombardier says a suspicious package delivered to one of its Toronto facilities was sent in error.

    The transportation company offered no further details on what it called a "misdirected" delivery, but CTV reported the package contained four military-grade guns labelled "property of the U.S. government."

    Toronto police say they were called to Bombardier's aerospace facility in a northwest part of the city on Aug. 30 for what they called a "suspicious incident."

    Sgt. Jenifferjit Sidhu says police took possession of the package and have determined the incident was non-criminal.

    She says the police investigation into the matter has now concluded.

    Neither police nor Bombardier would confirm the contents of the package.