1h ago
Bombardier says suspicious package at Toronto facility a 'misdirected' delivery
The Canadian Press
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
TORONTO — Bombardier says a suspicious package delivered to one of its Toronto facilities was sent in error.
The transportation company offered no further details on what it called a "misdirected" delivery, but CTV reported the package contained four military-grade guns labelled "property of the U.S. government."
Toronto police say they were called to Bombardier's aerospace facility in a northwest part of the city on Aug. 30 for what they called a "suspicious incident."
Sgt. Jenifferjit Sidhu says police took possession of the package and have determined the incident was non-criminal.
She says the police investigation into the matter has now concluded.
Neither police nor Bombardier would confirm the contents of the package.