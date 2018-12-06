{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Bombardier sees new global 7500 business jet boosting deliveries

    Frederic Tomesco, Bloomberg News

    The cockpit of a Bombardier Inc. Global 6000 business jet is seen during the Singapore Airshow held at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Corporate-jet makers are flooding the market, spurring deep discounts for new aircraft and fueling a three-year slide in prices of used planes.

    Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) expects to increase business-jet deliveries at least 11 per cent next year, following the debut of its new, long-range Global 7500.

    Bombardier is counting on the aircraft, which is due to enter service this month, to generate as much as US$3 billion of revenue annually by the start of the next decade. The US$73 million jet, which is capable of flying nonstop from New York to Dubai and will compete with General Dynamics Corp.’s Gulfstream G650, is sold out through 2021.

    Between 150 and 155 business aircraft will be delivered next year, Bombardier said in a statement Thursday in advance of a presentation to investors. The Montreal-based company expects to deliver about 135 such planes this year.

    Total 2019 revenue will climb about 10 per cent to at least US$18 billion, Bombardier said, confirming a forecast made last month. The company expects to break even on a cash-flow basis, plus or minus US$250 million, including one-time items.

    Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare and other senior executives are scheduled to brief analysts and investors at 2 p.m. Thursday in New York about the train and aircraft maker’s plans.

     