Bombardier to recall 67 Toronto streetcars for repairs

Bombardier is facing another setback with its streetcars in Toronto.

Sixty-seven of the 89 new streetcars that were delivered to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) are being recalled to address a welding problem, according to Bombardier.

“An in-depth investigation, started 18 months ago, confirmed that 67 streetcars produced up to 2017 with structural elements originated in Mexico, and in service in Toronto, need preventive welding maintenance,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The vehicles will be shipped to Bombardier’s Welding Center of Excellence plant in La Pocatiere, Que., the company said, where the vehicles will undergo necessary maintenance.

“First, we want to assure that the situation poses absolutely no safety issue for TTC’s riders,” Bombardier said. “TTC and Bombardier both agree on the nature of the required preventive maintenance and Bombardier will assume the cost of it.”

This isn’t the first roadblock the TTC has experienced with its $1.25-billion Bombardier streetcar contract. There have been ongoing delays, which former TTC CEO Andy Byford described as “frustrating” in a December interview with BNN Bloomberg, just before he left to assume the role of CEO at New York City Transit.

As of the end of 2017, Bombardier had delivered just 59 of the 150 vehicles that had been promised to the TTC.

Bombardier said the recall, which was reported first by The Toronto Star, will have no impact on production of new cars that are scheduled to be delivered to the TTC by the end of 2019.

I have made no secret about my extreme frustration with this streetcar deal that was signed by a previous City Council back in 2009 and Bombardier's slow progress in actually delivering the vehicles bought and paid for by Toronto taxpayers. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 4, 2018

TTC CEO Rick Leary is working with Bombardier to ensure these repairs will have little to no impact on our service and we have been assured this will not affect the delivery of new streetcars. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 4, 2018

If there is any impact on the service transit riders receive, I've asked Mr. Leary to ensure that Bombardier compensates the TTC for that inconvenience. I have also been assured that the cost of these repairs will be paid entirely by Bombardier. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 4, 2018