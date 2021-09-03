The only way for Bombardier to survive is in the jet business: Former Caisse de dépôt deputy CEO

S&P Dow Jones Indices says Bombardier Inc. and Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will make their returns to the S&P/TSX Composite Index on Sept. 20.

They’re two of eight companies that will be added to the index that day.

Birchcliff Energy was delisted from the index in September 2019 after its market capitalization fell below the minimum threshold.

Over the past year, shares of the Calgary-based oil and gas producer have climbed nearly 300 per cent as oil prices rallied from their pandemic-related lows.

Meanwhile, Bombardier is returning to the TSX Composite a little more than a year after its delisting.

The aerospace firm has narrowed its focus to business jets after selling its train-making operations and exiting the regional jet business.

Here’s a full list of the companies being added and deleted from the TSX Composite Index later this month:

Additions:

Birchcliff Energy

Bombardier

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Docebo Inc.

K92 Mining Inc.

MTY Food Group Inc.

Telus International (Cda.) Inc.

WELL Health Technologies Corp.

Deletions: