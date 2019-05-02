46m ago
Bombardier to Sell Belfast, Morocco Factories in Aviation Revamp
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. will seek to sell its aerospace operations in Northern Ireland and Morocco, as Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare extends a revamp to focus primarily on private jets and trains.
- The company will form Bombardier Aviation, with core assets in Montreal, Mexico and Texas, according to a statement Thursday. The division will be led by David Coleal, the head of Bombardier’s business-jet operations.
Key Insights
- The sale of the operations in Northern Ireland and Morocco furthers an overhaul of Bombardier’s aerospace business. The company handed control of its C Series jetliner last year to Airbus SE, which renamed the plane the A220. Bombardier is also selling its turboprop operations.
- Bombardier’s Belfast plant makes wings for the A220. There are “no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision,” the Northern Ireland operation said in a statement. The Morocco plant makes aerostructures.
- Bombardier posted an adjusted net loss of 7 cents a share in the first quarter. Sales of $3.52 billion fell short of the $3.67 billion expected by analysts. The company pared its 2019 outlook for sales and profit last week.
Market Reaction
- Bombardier rose 2.2 percent Wednesday to C$2.34. Bombardier has advanced 15 this year, trailing the 19 percent gain of a Standard & Poor’s index of Canadian industrial stocks.
