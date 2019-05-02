(Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. will seek to sell its aerospace operations in Northern Ireland and Morocco, as Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare extends a revamp to focus primarily on private jets and trains.

The company will form Bombardier Aviation, with core assets in Montreal, Mexico and Texas, according to a statement Thursday. The division will be led by David Coleal, the head of Bombardier’s business-jet operations.

The sale of the operations in Northern Ireland and Morocco furthers an overhaul of Bombardier’s aerospace business. The company handed control of its C Series jetliner last year to Airbus SE, which renamed the plane the A220. Bombardier is also selling its turboprop operations.

Bombardier’s Belfast plant makes wings for the A220. There are “no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision,” the Northern Ireland operation said in a statement. The Morocco plant makes aerostructures.

Bombardier posted an adjusted net loss of 7 cents a share in the first quarter. Sales of $3.52 billion fell short of the $3.67 billion expected by analysts. The company pared its 2019 outlook for sales and profit last week.

Bombardier rose 2.2 percent Wednesday to C$2.34. Bombardier has advanced 15 this year, trailing the 19 percent gain of a Standard & Poor’s index of Canadian industrial stocks.

